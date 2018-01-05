Fresh off FX’s announcement that Donald Glover’s series Atlanta will return on March 1, Glover and his brother/co-writer Stephen Glover shared new details about the show’s future at a Television Critics Association panel in Pasadena. Unlike the first season, which didn’t establish an obvious A-plot, and included one-off experimental episodes—like the time Brian Tyree Henry’s character Paper Boi debated “transracialism” in an episode-long panel interview on a mock cable news show, commercials and all—the second season will follow a cohesive narrative arc. According to the Glovers, this decision was inspired by the 1992 direct-to-video Looney Tunes spinoff movie Tiny Toon Adventures: How I Spent My Vacation.

Per Vulture:

“Tiny Toons Summer Vacation was broken up into a bunch of episodes, but if you watched them all together they were a movie,” Stephen Glover said. “We took that idea. It’s a whole story, but told in a bunch of little parts.” “You can enjoy them more when they’re together, but you can also enjoy them in little bits,” show creator and star Donald Glover added, clearing getting a kick out of the revelation.

The movie, executive produced by Steven Spielberg, tells the story of Looney Tunes children navigating summer vacation hijinks in four distinct acts. It ends after Babs and Buster Bunny (no relation to Bugs), Byron Basset, and Banjo Possum escape an ambush by crashing a mine cart into a “plot hole” that carries them home to Acme Looniversity. We can only hope Earn, Alfred, Darius, and Van find a similarly happy ending.