Alexis Krauss Releases Protest Song “Our Land” to Benefit Bears Ears National Monument

Sleigh Bells’ Alexis Krauss and the Our Land Collective have released a benefit single, “Our Land,” to aid the nonprofit organization Utah Diné Bikéyah’s fight to protect the portion of Bears Ears National Monument lost under the Trump administration. In the video for “Our Land,” which was shot in Bears Ears, Utah, Krauss is joined by Edward Sharpe, Maggie Rogers, Karen O, and other noteworthy musicians, as well as activists devoted to preserving national parks and defending the ancestral land of indigenous peoples.

Krauss released the following statement on the effort:

Inspired by my love of wild spaces and in response to President Trump’s assault on our national monuments, I wrote “Our Land” as a protest song. The song led to a collaborative recording session and quickly developed into a film project, in partnership with professional photographer/producer Chris Vultaggio. Chris and I set out for Utah in efforts to expand the project and tell the story of Bears Ears and its people. From deep canyons to towering mesas we were captivated by the overwhelming beauty of these threatened lands. However, the struggle is about more than just protecting breathtaking views, it is about respecting and conserving thousands of years of Native American history and culture. These lands are sacred not just because they are rich in archaeological heritage, but because they are a living breathing landscape actively relied upon as a source for sustaining a way of life: food harvesting, medicine gathering, grazing, wood hauling, spiritual healing, and communing with ancestry. The current administration sees fit to trade these lands for resource extraction. Native communities are contending with yet another threat, not only to their lands but to their health, well-being, and way of life. This is but one more humiliation to bear by an already beleaguered people, sadly all too familiar with systemic abuse and institutionalized exploitation. We’ve joined this cause to support those on the front lines of this fight and to amplify the millions of dissenting voices that are already shouting to be heard.

The charity single can be purchased on Bandcamp.