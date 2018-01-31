Janet Jackson, The Killers, The Weeknd, David Byrne, the xx, St. Vincent to Perform at 2018 Panorama Music Festival

For its third year, New York’s Panorama Music Festival has pulled pop royalty (Janet Jackson) and indie rock stars (The War on Drugs, Fleet Foxes) alike. The Weeknd, Jackson, and The Killers are set to headline Panorama on June 27, 28, and 29. Also scheduled to perform are Migos, Cardi B (in her first formal appearance on the summer festival circuit), St. Vincent, the xx, and David Byrne.

Tickets for Panorama go on sale Friday, Feb. 2 at 10:00 a.m. EST. View the full daily lineup below.