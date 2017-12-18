XXXTentacion (Jahseh Onfroy) has been charged with eight new felony counts of witness tampering, TMZ reports. These add to the seven counts of witness tampering and witness harassment handed down on Friday that placed the South Florida rapper back in jail while he awaits trial for domestic violence. Onfroy already faced one count of witness tampering, and one count each of aggravated battery against a pregnant woman, domestic battery by strangulation, and false imprisonment.

Onfroy’s trial was delayed this month after his accuser—who previously testified that the rapper offered her money if she abandoned the case—signed an affidavit asking for the charges to be dropped. Prosecutors told Pitchfork they doubted the authenticity of the request. According to prosecuting documents, Onfroy made several recorded phone calls from jail that produced evidence leading to the latest round of charges. The 19-year-old is now being held without bail or phone privileges. He faces decades in prison if convicted.