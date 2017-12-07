Watch St. Vincent Talk About Masseduction, Perform on The Daily Show

St. Vincent appeared on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah to discuss her newest album Masseduction and its various archetypes, including “housewife on pills” and “dominatrix at the mental institution.” She also played a stripped down, acoustic version of “Los Ageless.”

She recently performed “Slow Disco” on Fallon and “Los Ageless” on Ellen. St. Vincent’s tour has been extended through March 2018. Watch her chat with Noah and catch her performance below.