Watch Janet Jackson Bring Out Missy Elliott at Tour Closer in Atlanta

Janet Jackson closed out her “State of the World” tour Sunday night in Atlanta, with a surprise appearance from Missy Elliott. They performed their collaborative track “BURNITUP!” from Janet Jackson’s 2015 album Unbreakable. Watch a fan video of the performance below.

On Instagram, Elliott thanked Jackson for bringing her out on the Atlanta tour date, adding, “We been friends for two decades & I’m still AMAZED EVERYTIME you PERFORM!” Jackson had postponed her 75-date tour in order to start a family. Her first son, Eissa, was born on January 3, 2017, and she resumed the tour in September. Earlier this year, Elliott released her first single in two years, “I’m Better,” and in September, Elliott performed at the VHI Hip-Hop Honors.