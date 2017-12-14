Watch Chester Bennington Sing “Sharp Edges” in Video From Linkin Park’s New One More Light Live Album

Linkin Park’s upcoming live album, One More Light Live, arrives on December 15. Today, the band released a video of late singer Chester Bennington and guitarist Brad Delson performing a stirring version of their song “Sharp Edges.”

One More Light Live will feature 16 performances, including “Crawling,” from the band’s summer 2017 shows in support of their recent album of the same name. Those shows were Linkin Park’s final performances with Bennington, who died on July 20th. The band held a tribute concert in his memory this October.

Watch the video below.