2 Chainz Calls Out Walmart for Ripping Off His Dabbin’ Santa Christmas Sweater

Back in 2015, 2 Chainz was inspired by the ugly Christmas sweater tradition to design his own unattractive outerwear featuring Santa Claus himself performing that year’s unavoidable dance craze, the dab. “Dabbin’ Santa,” which was accompanied by an app of the same name, netted the rapper $2 million in sales, and he’s gone on to release more ugly Christmas sweaters in subsequent holiday seasons. A large portion of all proceeds goes to his T.R.U. Foundation, which in past years has funded charities that donate to homeless veterans, disabled children, and arts education.

This season, however, a real Scrooge has hijacked 2 Chainz’s design, but none of his charitable intentions. Retail giant Walmart is selling what appears to be an exact copy of 2 Chainz’s “Dabbin’ Santa” Christmas sweater for $20.98 to $23.98, depending on your size and color preferences, and the rapper is not pleased.

“Oooh nooo someone please tell Walmart that they didn’t get permission to use this patent or likeness in anyway,” 2 Chainz posted on Instagram, along with a screenshot of the seller’s website. “We use this sweater this time of year to spread togetherness and also give back to those who are less fortunate or not able to provide for their families at the time.”

“That being said it’s gone be a Jolly Holly Xmas,” he wrote, adding “#WALMARTGONEBUYMEAHOUSE #WALMARTGONEBUYMEACAR #Walmartgonegiveback2mycommunity #WALMARTGONEMAKEMEASTAR.”

Happy holidays, 2 Chainz!