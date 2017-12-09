Visible Cloaks – “Keys”

Lest than a year since Visible Cloaks turned heads with their kaleidoscopic debut album, the Portland ambient duo is back with “Keys,” a new track from their upcoming mini-album Lex. Drenched in muffled, muted electronics, the work channels the “post-Yellow Magic Orchestra” school of East Asian ambient acts like Satoshi Ashikawa and Hiroshi Yoshimura, who recently worked with Visible Cloaks member Spencer Doran with on a reissue of his classic album Music for Nine Postacards. With wavering semitonal tones, the duo layer scattered drums and speech samples reminiscent of Oneohtrix Point Never’s early split with composer Rene Hell.

Visible Cloak’s new mini-album Lex is out December 9 via RVNG Intl. Check out “Keys” below.