Video: Belle And Sebastian “I’ll Be Your Pilot”

Tomorrow, Belle And Sebastian are releasing the first of a new trilogy of EPs titled, How To Solve Our Human Problems (mirroring the three back-to-back EPs they released in 1997.) Today, they’ve shared a video for “I’ll Be Your Pilot,” from the second EP.

The Scottish group also recently debuted a new single, “We Were Beautiful.” Their most recent album was 2015’s Girls in Peacetime Want to Dance.

The second and third EPs drop on January 19, and February 16. If you have TIDAL, watch “I’ll Be Your Pilot” below; if not, you’ll see a one-minute preview instead: