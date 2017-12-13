U2 – “What’s Going On” (Marvin Gaye Cover)

U2 released a new album, Songs of Experience, just under two weeks ago. You won’t find this one remotely implanted onto your iPhone—but perhaps you would like to listen to it on Spotify? To encourage you to do that, U2 have released two exclusives songs as part of the streaming service’s Spotify Singles series: an alternate recording of album track “The Little Things That Give You Away,” and a cover of the Marvin Gaye classic “What’s Going On,” now with 100% more Bono (who also co-produced and performed on the 2001 charity “All-Star Tribute” version of the song. Guess he really likes it!). Listen below.

