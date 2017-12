Tyler the Creator stopped by the NPR offices to perform a nighttime set for their Tiny Desk Concert series, a first for the program. At his request, NPR’s makeshift stage was illuminated in deep blue, fuchsia, and orange, casting an intimate glow on Tyler and his backing band. Tyler performed three songs from his fourth album Flower Boy: “Boredom,” “See You Again,” and “Glitter.” Watch his Tiny Desk Concert below.