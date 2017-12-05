New Music \

Ty Segall Debuts “Fanny Dog” and Announces New Album Freedom’s Goblin on Conan

CREDIT: Conan

Ty Segall has been putting out a seemingly endless onslaught of new music over the past few months, including the stand-alone singles “Alta,” “Meaning,” “My Lady’s On Fire,” and “The Main Pretender.” Last night he debuted yet another new track on Conan, “Fanny Dog,” a rollicking garage rock tune that’s about “my dog Fanny,” as Segall so eloquently explained. Watch his performance below.

In addition to introducing the new song, O’Brien announced that Segall has a new album in the works, Freedom’s Goblin, which is out on January 26 via Drag City Records. The new album follows Segall’s self-titled record in January, and includes all four previously released singles, as well as “Fanny Dog” and a cover of Hot Chocolate’s disco hit “Every1’s a Winner.” The track list and album art are already available on Apple Music, and Drag City confirmed the new release last night via Instagram.

Welp looks like the cat is out of the bag! NEW ALBUM FROM TY SEGALL!!! Freedom's Goblin is out 1/26/2018!

