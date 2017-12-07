Trouble – “Bring It Back” ft. Drake and Mike Will Made-It

Almost a year since it was first rumored that Drake would finally collab with Trouble, the joint effort is finally here: “Bring It Back” is now available to stream. The Mike Will Made-It-produced track features an icy barebones beat with Trouble delivering a heavy in-your-face verse, while Drake takes it easy with a few bars reminiscent of his If You’re Reading This… days. The single follows Mike Will’s production on Juicy J and Cardi B’s “Kamasutra,” which dropped last week. Check it “Bring It Back” below.