Video: The National – “Sleep Well Beast”

The National have released a new video for Sleep Well Beast’s closing title track. The visuals are directed by Casey Reas, who also did “Day I Die,” “Guilty Party,” “Carin at the Liquor Store,” and “The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness.” Watch the National’s latest below.

The band also announced Homecoming in Association with MusicNOW, a music festival they’re curating in their hometown of Cincinnati that takes place on April 28 and 29. Passes go on sale this Friday.