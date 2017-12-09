Watch The Jesus Lizard Play First Show In 8 Years In Nashville

After an eight-year hiatus, the Jesus Lizard announced a tour to close out 2017. Last night, the band played the first date in Nashville, TN at the Cannery Ballroom, and fan-shot footage indicates that it was a wild time; David Yow crowd-surfed at one point. The band played “Puss,” “Then Comes Dudley,” “If You Had Lips,” and more; watch footage from the show and check out the setlist below.

The Jesus Lizard | 12.8.17 A post shared by Brandon Hoffman (@vivadasgore) on Dec 9, 2017 at 12:23am PST

#jesuslizard #davidyow #nightoff A post shared by Fat Rabbit Thrift & Vintage (@fatrabbitthrift) on Dec 9, 2017 at 8:45am PST

An absurd gag, a monkey trick, an Irish bull, a childish joke. #jesuslizard #thejesuslizard A post shared by Bob Fiston (@knivesdrawn) on Dec 9, 2017 at 11:32am PST

The Jesus Lizard. A post shared by William Benton (@catcasual) on Dec 8, 2017 at 11:58pm PST

Not bad for a first show back. A post shared by Henry Owings (@chunkletindustries) on Dec 8, 2017 at 11:13pm PST

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.