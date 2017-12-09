News \
Watch The Jesus Lizard Play First Show In 8 Years In Nashville
After an eight-year hiatus, the Jesus Lizard announced a tour to close out 2017. Last night, the band played the first date in Nashville, TN at the Cannery Ballroom, and fan-shot footage indicates that it was a wild time; David Yow crowd-surfed at one point. The band played “Puss,” “Then Comes Dudley,” “If You Had Lips,” and more; watch footage from the show and check out the setlist below.
This article originally appeared on Stereogum.