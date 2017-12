On the 10th anniversary of his debut solo album Love Hate, The-Dream has shared a new song titled “It’s Yo Birthday.” The cover art features the barcode sticker that was stamped on retail CD copies of the ten-year-old project. It’s The-Dream’s first single since “Summer Body,” his summer collaboration with Fabolous. On Instagram, the singer also announced a new mixtape titled Sextape Vol. 1. It’s unclear whether this song will be included. Listen below.