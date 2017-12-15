News \

The Cure Set to Release 40-Year Anniversary Documentary

Teenage Cancer Trust: The Cure
Jo Hale/Getty Images

The Cure’s longtime collaborator Tim Pope announced he’s working alongside Robert Smith on a documentary of the band’s history to celebrate their 40th anniversary. The yet-to-be-named documentary will feature unseen clips from Smith’s collection: “Super-8; interviews; bootlegs; rare performances; behind-the-scenes, blah,” the film director said in a Tweet. Pope also hinted at other events scheduled to celebrate The Cure’s anniversary next year; one already-confirmed event is their monumental festival-style gig featuring Interpol, Slowdive, and Goldfrapp.

Monique Melendez
Tags: The Cure