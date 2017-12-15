The Cure Set to Release 40-Year Anniversary Documentary

The Cure’s longtime collaborator Tim Pope announced he’s working alongside Robert Smith on a documentary of the band’s history to celebrate their 40th anniversary. The yet-to-be-named documentary will feature unseen clips from Smith’s collection: “Super-8; interviews; bootlegs; rare performances; behind-the-scenes, blah,” the film director said in a Tweet. Pope also hinted at other events scheduled to celebrate The Cure’s anniversary next year; one already-confirmed event is their monumental festival-style gig featuring Interpol, Slowdive, and Goldfrapp.

So, 2018 will see me collaborating with Robert on a feature-length, chronological documentary of The Cure’s history from the 1970s via present day to the future. Robert himself will tell the story and this will work alongside other events for the band’s 40-year celebration. — Tim Pope (@timpopedirector) December 13, 2017