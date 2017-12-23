The Coup’s Pam the Funkstress Dead at 51

Pam the Funkstress has died at age 51. A member of the Oakland collective The Coup, Pam Warren passed away due to an organ failure, as reported by the San Francisco Chronicle and her former employer KBLX radio. She had been hospitalized for the last month after organ transplant surgery and died on Friday, December 22.

As part of The Coup, Warren contributed to the group’s debut album Kill My Landlord, as well as their 2006 standout Pick a Bigger Weapon. Later near the end of her life, Warren became the touring DJ for Prince, who named her “Purple Pam” when working together in early 2016.