Tee Grizzley & Lil Durk – “What Yo City Like”

Despite Lil Durk teasing a Thanksgiving release date for his joint mixtape with the ascendant Tee Grizzley, November 23 passed without a peep from the duo. In the meantime, the two have released a new single, “What Yo City Like,” which features the rappers trading four-bar boasts about their respective hometowns, Chicago and Detroit. It’s a proper sequel to Grizzley’s cross-country anthem with Lil Yachty, “From the D to the A.” The mixtape is now expected to drop on December 8. Listen below.