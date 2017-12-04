Watch Ted Leo Perform Solo for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert

Ted Leo has returned to NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts series. He performed solo with an electric guitar, offering up charismatic, stripped-down versions of two songs from his recent album The Hanged Man: opener “Moon Out of Phase” and single “Can’t Go Back.” He followed up with his old Ted Leo and the Pharmacists song “I’m a Ghost,” which you may never be able to hear again without thinking of a little Casper character trying to push the “bagel mode” button. Watch below.

[NPR]