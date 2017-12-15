SZA – “The Weekend” (Funk Wav Remix) ft. Calvin Harris

EDM superstar Calvin Harris has shared a new remix of the SZA track “The Weekend.” The standout from SZA’s album CTRL was recently nominated for a Grammy for Best R&B Performance, and the vocalist has also been nominated for four other Grammys in the Best New Artist, Best Urban Contemporary Album, Best R&B Song, and Best Rap/Sun Performance categories. The release follows Harris’ Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 from earlier this year. Check out the remix below.

