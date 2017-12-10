Watch SZA Perform “Love Galore” and “The Weekend” on SNL

SZA was featured as the musical guest on last night’s James Franco-hosted episode of Saturday Night Live. Backed by a gospel choir and small ensemble of the flute, clarinet, and trumpet, the New Jersey R&B star played cuts from this year’s standout debut album CTRL including “Love Galore” and “The Weekend.” Though Travis Scott wasn’t present for his verse on “Love Galore,” SZA performed an alternate version with of the track with a new, yet-unreleased verse. Check it out below.