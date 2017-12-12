Watch SZA & Chance the Rapper Perform “Child’s Play” Together In New York

Tonight Sza brought out Chance The Rapper to perform Child’s Play 😭 Where my fellow og Sza fans at? #Sza #Ctrl #CtrlTour #ChanceTheRapper #ChildsPlay #Z #BlackGirlMagic #BlackGirlsRock #BlackExcellence #Rap #IrvingPlaza #NewYork #NewYorkCity #NY #NYC

A post shared by Beyoncé, Solange & others (@formation.tour.2016) on Dec 11, 2017 at 10:16pm PST