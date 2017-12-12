News \

Watch SZA & Chance the Rapper Perform “Child’s Play” Together In New York

Chance the Rapper
CREDIT: FilmMagic/Getty Images

Back in 2014, before the two of them became world-conquering stars, Chance The Rapper and SZA teamed up on “Child’s Play,” a track that appeared on SZA’s Z EP. And last night, as FADER points out, SZA played a show at New York’s Irving Plaza, and the two of them reunited onstage, performing “Child’s Play” and looking very happy to be in the presence of one another. Watch a fan-made video below.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum

Tags: Chance teh Rapper, SZA