Stream Francis and the Lights’ Surprise New Album Just for Us

Essentially zero prominent artists scheduled an album release for this end-of-year Friday sandwiched between holidays, and into this void steps left-of-center pop solo act and Chance the Rapper pal Francis and the Lights, who announced a surprise new album in a tweet yesterday afternoon. As it turns out, that album is called Just for Us, and it’s now available on Apple Music; other digital platforms will update soon, Francis said. The 10-song collection is Francis and the Lights’ second full-length project, following Farewell, Starlite, first released on Francis’ official website in September 2016, and it promises more of the creative beats and mellow, liquid vocoder melodies that won over the likes of Kanye West and Bon Iver. Listen below.