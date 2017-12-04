Stone Temple Pilots Announce 2018 Tour, Featuring New Singer Jeff Gutt

It seems Stone Temple Pilots’ new frontman is feeling up to the job. Today, the band announced 14 new tour dates for spring 2018, their first jaunt to feature singer Jeff Gutt. As expected, the band are also planning to release a new album in 2018. The title and other details are yet to be announced, but you can probably expect to hear “Meadow,” their first new single since adding Gutt to the lineup.

Gutt, 41, made his live debut at a warm-up show in Los Angeles last month. He replaces Stone Temple Pilots’ original singer Scott Weiland, who died as a result of an accidental overdose in 2015. Weiland was previously replaced by Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington, who took his own life earlier this year.

In an interview with Billboard, guitarist Dean DeLeo said the Pilots have prepared 14 new songs, including some music co-written with Gutt even before he landed the job. (They made it official in May of this year.) DeLeo also talked up Gutt’s musical talents, describing him as “a good dude” and a relief to work with compared to the turmoil sometimes occasioned by Weiland: “I felt like I was slighted with Scott. As great as he was, my entire life was two steps forward and three steps back. So I’ll tell you, it was a real pleasure to be able to write and record a record under these circumstances.”

Read the full interview here, and see all of Stone Temple Pilots’ upcoming tour dates below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 8, at 1 p.m. ET and may be purchased here.

Stone Temple Pilots 2018 tour dates

March 2 — Santa Clarita, CA @ The Canyon

March 3 — Indio, CA @ Rhythm Wine & Brews Experience

March 4 — San Diego, CA @ Observatory

March 8 — Pasadena, CA @ The Rose

March 9 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

March 10 — Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee

March 12 — San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore

March 13 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

March 15 — Portland, OR @ Roseland

March 16 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

March 17 — Billings, MT @ Pub Station Ballroom

April 28 — Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

April 29 — Fort Rock, FL @ Fort Rock Festival

May 20 — Columbus, OH @ Rock on the Range