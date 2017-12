Over the weekend, St. Vincent brought her pop art plasticity to Brooklyn and last night she brought it to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She performed MASSEDUCTION’s “Slow Disco” on a fog-filled stage as she sang out to rows of pews filled with string players, who served as her only accompaniment for the song. Watch below.

MASSEDUCTION is out now via Loma Vista.

This post originally appeared on Stereogum.