Watch Spoon Talk, Perform Three Songs On CBS This Morning

Spoon are having a big week — performing on The Tonight Show, headlining two nights at Brooklyn Steel — and they’re capping it off with an appearance on CBS This Morning and a live Prairie Home Companion show. During the former, frontman Britt Daniel and bassist Rob Pope chatted a bit before joining the rest of the band to perform “Do I Have To Talk You Into It,” “Hot Thoughts,” and “Can I Sit Next To You.” Watch their performances below.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.