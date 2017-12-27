Solange Shares Message About “Complicated” Health Issue, Cancels Afropunk Performance

Solange shared a revealing statement on Instagram explaining why she won’t be able to perform at the Afropunk festival in Johannesburg, South Africa on New Year’s Eve. The singer explained that she had been “quietly treating” an autonomic disorder–a nervous system disorder that can affect the regulation of heartbeat, blood pressure, and body temperature– over the “past five months” and that her doctors advised her not to travel for the performance.

“Sometimes I feel cool, and other times not so cool at all,” Solange wrote on Instagram. “It’s a complicated diagnoses, and I’m still learning so much myself, but right now, my doctors are not clearing me for such an extended lengthy flight, and doing a rigorous show right after. I can’t put into words how saddened and sorry I am that I am unable to perform for you guys this NYE, there is simply no other place I wanted to be than there with my family to bring in 2018 with you.”

Solange did promise to perform at Afropunk when she is feeling better. You can read her full statement below:

Solange recently directed the video for SZA’s “The Weekend.”