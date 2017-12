Snoop Dogg has shared a sequel to his 1996 Christmas song, “Santa Claus Goes Straight to the Ghetto.” In lieu of the Death Row mates featured on the original, Snoop teamed up with Boyz II Men, who reprise the late Nate Dogg’s hook. The track is titled “Santa Claus Goes Straight to the Ghetto 2017.” Spark up some chestnuts and stream it below.