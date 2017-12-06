Sango Announces New Album In the Comfort Of, Releases Short Film South End

For years, Seattle producer Sango has been transmuting South American rhythms into dancefloor heaters and aphrodisiac soundscapes, recently landing beats on projects by Bryson Tiller and Tinashe. His productions have a sui generis knack for combining secular influences and accessibility, a voyage that feels like a walk next door. Today, he’s announced his upcoming album In the Comfort Of. The new release, which doesn’t have a release date, follows up this year’s De Mim, Pra Você. In the Comfort Of will feature appearances from Chicago’s Smino, Xavier Omar (who collaborated with Sango on 2016’s Hours Spent Loving You), Michigan-bred singer JMSN.

The album announcement comes coupled with the Jonathan Salmon-directed short film South End, which features In the Comfort Of cut “One More Thing.”