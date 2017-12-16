Watch Run The Jewels & Stephen Colbert Perform A Holiday Song

Last year, Run The Jewels showed up on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to do “The Halloween Wiggle,” ruining Colbert’s family friendly Halloween song with their sexually suggestive lyrics. Last night, they showed up again, and this time, they ruined Colbert’s family friendly Christmas song with politically charged lyrics. Oh, and they kidnapped Santa while Killer Mike rapped, “Santa’s my bitch, creep cracker-ass witch/ Quit spying on the kids, you a perv, eat shit.” Watch below.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.