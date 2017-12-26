Roseanne Barr Is Really Mad At Lorde For Canceling A Show In Israel

On Sunday, Lorde canceled a planned 2018 show in Tel Aviv, issuing a statement admitting that she “didn’t make the right call” when she scheduled a show in Israel. Lorde wrote, “i’ve received an overwhelming number of messages & letters and have had a lot of discussions with people holding many views, and i think the right decision at the time is to cancel the show.” And now the actress and comedian Roseanne Barr has reacted by urging her own Twitter followers to boycott Lorde, calling her a “bigot.”

As Consequence Of Sound points out, Barr tweeted this about Lorde:

Boycott this bigot: Lorde caves to BDS pressure, cancels Israel concert https://t.co/eugOCJPRBu — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) December 24, 2017

Barr also spent a decent chunk of her Christmas retweeting other people who were made at Lorde over the decision. Some examples:

Virtue signalling is meaningless and often a cover for a more sinister truth of someone's character. Lorde is a #Hivite darling of the music industry, her song "Royals" is clear evidence of this, as is her inexplicable meteoric rise to fame as a teenager. Appearances aren't truth — Sarah Ruth Ashcraft (@SaRaAshcraft) December 26, 2017

Hey @lorde , the person who you thought made such great points about Israel also would love everyone to boycott the United States. Will you listen to her? Or is your newfound morality (based on info from someone filled with hate) limited to the Jewish state? pic.twitter.com/ELy9yc7qr8 — ElderOfZiyon (@elderofziyon) December 25, 2017

The real reason some cowardly artists like @lorde boycott Israel pic.twitter.com/KXvjulGVsl — ElderOfZiyon (@elderofziyon) December 26, 2017

Barr’s classic sitcom Roseanne is about to make a much-hyped return to ABC next year, so she’s not exactly a marginal figure.

This story originally appeared on Stereogum.