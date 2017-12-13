News \

Nina Simone, Bon Jovi, The Cars, and More Inducted Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The inductees to the Rock and Rock Hall of Fame for 2018 are Nina Simone, The CarsBon Jovi, The Moody Blues, and Dire Straits. One of these, at least, was predictable–Bon Jovi–since they dominated the Rock Hall’s fan ballot by a huge margin earlier this month. Radiohead, one of the other hopefuls, was 12th in that fan ranking. Along with Rage Against the Machine, Kate Bush, The Zombies, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, The Meters, and a bunch of influential artists that some might consider categorically better than Bon Jovi, the ‘head will have to wait another year, or an eternity, for their turn. The 33rd Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held on April 14 at Cleveland’s Public Auditorium.

 

 

 

 

 

