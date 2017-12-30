Ringo Starr To Be Knighted in 2018

Ringo Starr is set to be knighted in 2018. According to the official listing of New Year’s Honours recipients, the former Beatles drummer will be knighted for “services to music.” Bee Gees’ member Barry Gibb will also be knighted, as well as his late siblings and fellow Bee Gees members Robin and Maurice Gibb.

Paul McCartney, who was knighted in 1997, shared a photo on Instagram to celebrate with his former Beatles bandmate. “Huge congrats Sur Ringo! Sir Richard Starkey has a nice ring to it,” he wrote in the caption. “Best drummer best pal!”