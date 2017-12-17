New Music \
Hear a New 19-Track Album of Outtakes, Remixes, and Collabs From Ricky Eat Acid
Ricky Eat Acid has been relatively quiet since releasing an album late last year, but yesterday the Sam Ray-helmed project returned with a 19-track album of various outtakes, remixes, and collaborations. The collection includes a remix of Foxing’s “Redwoods,” as well as a collaborative piece with the Spencer Radcliffe ambient project Blithe Field. While almost all the tracks come tagged with a “(Mostly Finished)” disclaimer in their title, even the ones without have a sort of rough-around-the-edges quality that’s never far from the project’s early homespun Casio charm. Check it out below.
I collected a ton of songs from the past ~2 years, some were gonna be my next album at one point but got scrapped when my HD broke. + other songs i love that never got a home or a release, collabs, remixes, etc https://t.co/aj3wcjmLrN its free but any $$ is appreciated too!
— Blont Swaab (@fugazi420) December 16, 2017