Hear a New 19-Track Album of Outtakes, Remixes, and Collabs From Ricky Eat Acid

Ricky Eat Acid has been relatively quiet since releasing an album late last year, but yesterday the Sam Ray-helmed project returned with a 19-track album of various outtakes, remixes, and collaborations. The collection includes a remix of Foxing’s “Redwoods,” as well as a collaborative piece with the Spencer Radcliffe ambient project Blithe Field. While almost all the tracks come tagged with a “(Mostly Finished)” disclaimer in their title, even the ones without have a sort of rough-around-the-edges quality that’s never far from the project’s early homespun Casio charm. Check it out below.

<a href="http://rickyeatacid.bandcamp.com/album/a-whole-lot-of-music-from-past-few-years-all-of-which-i-hope-you-enjoy" target="_blank">A whole lot of music from past few years, all of which i hope you enjoy by Ricky Eat Acid</a>