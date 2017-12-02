Report: Top Executive at Warner Music Sweden Fired Over Multiple Claims of Sexual Misconduct

A top executive at Warner Music Sweden was reportedly fired over multiple claims of sexual misconduct including employees and artists with the label. Though the person’s identity is still being kept anonymous, he were initially suspended from the company on November 16 as news first surfaced of these allegations, as Billboard reports.

Yesterday, the company announced the man’s firing, as a spokesperson confirmed to Swedish Tabloid AftonBladet. “After a thorough independent investigation, we have terminated this person’s employment,” the spokesperson shared. “We are determined to learn from this event and we are now conducting a review of our internal code of conduct, reporting procedures and education programs. We are grateful for the courage of those who dared to emerge and there is a great inherent power in our company and in our industry to carry out a meaningful and lasting change.”

Prior to this firing, the executive reportedly had plans to transfer to Warner Music UK in 2018, as Music Business Worldwide pointed out in November. According to the report, Warner Music UK was unaware of these allegations at the time they extended this job offer.

Details of this misconduct leaked on the same day that 2,000 women in the Swedish music industry signed an open letter condemning sexual harassment and misconduct throughout their industry.