Watch Randy Newman Play “Short People,” Talk About Writing Three Amigos on Fallon

Randy Newman stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform two songs and give a short interview. Fallon talked to Newman about his history with NBC and Lorne Michaels, and his experience co-writing the script and writing the music for the 1986 comedy Three Amigos starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Chevy Chase. They also discussed two of his most famous songs, “Lonely at the Top” (originally written for Frank Sintara) and “Short People.”

Newman then performed “Short People” with The Roots, making an exception to his decades-long habit of only playing solo or with an orchestra. Newman also performed his expanded version of his theme for Monk, “It’s a Jungle Out There,” which is included on his new album Dark Matter.

Newman’s Dark Matter made Spin’s Top 50 Albums of 2017 list. Watch his Fallon appearance below, and read our interview with Newman here.