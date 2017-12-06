Cops: R. Kelly’s Atlanta Homes Ransacked by Associate While He Was on Tour

WSB-TV reporter Mike Petchenik reports that two of R. Kelly’s homes in the Atlanta, Georgia metro area were robbed in late November while the singer was on tour. According to Johns Creek police, a maid showed up to clean one of the singer’s houses and found that “everything was gone.”

After officers arrived on the scene at one house on November 27, a neighbor told police that they saw men loading furniture and items into several vans and cars parked outside. The cops then found broken window at the back of the house where they believe the intruders entered. The front door was found unlocked. Johns Creek police also responded to robbery at another of Kelly’s nearby on homes on November 26.

EXCLUSIVE: R. Kelly’s furniture, televisions, other items stolen from two homes, sold to highest bidder by an associate, police tell me. At 4, how police linked the theft to the suspect. pic.twitter.com/wdT3CCHIPH — Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) December 6, 2017

The suspect, Alonso Walker, who Petchenik described as an “associate” of Kelly’s, is currently on the run from the law after missing a December 5 appointment to turn himself in on theft charges. Police believe that Walker sold the singer’s possessions. WXIA reported that Walker was allegedly trying to recoup his payment for some unspecified work he did for Kelly.