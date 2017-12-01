Quentin Tarantino’s Manson Film Set to Be Released on 50th Anniversary of Sharon Tate’s Murder

Quentin Tarantino has set a release date of August 9, 2019 for his ninth film, Variety reports. Details on what the movie is actually about are sketchy. Although the film isn’t a Charles Manson biopic, the director has said that the film is set in the ’60s and ’70s and, in some way, involves the Tate-Labianca murders. In what is surely not a coincidence, the release date falls on the 50th anniversary of the Manson family murdering pregnant actress Sharon Tate, along with four of her friends.

This is the first film Tarantino is making after severing his relationship with former Miramax and The Weinstein Company head Harvey Weinstein following the dozens of sexual harassment and assault accusations plaguing the once powerful mogul. Sony is distributing the film after outbidding competing studios like Warner Brothers and Paramount.

Tarantino reportedly wants Margot Robbie to play Tate. The director is said to be interested in casting Bradd Pitt, Samuel L. Jackson, and Tom Cruise, who would be a Tarantino first-timer, for lead roles in what will ultimately be an ensemble cast.

Looking forward to seeing a tight shot of Robbie’s bare feet on the big screen.