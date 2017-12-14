Queens of the Stone Age Notably Absent From Ellen

Both Will Smith and Queens of the Stone Age were previously announced as today’s guests on Ellen Degeneres’ talk show, but as Stereogum points out, the Queens did not appear. Degeneres hasn’t issued any public statement on the subject, but it probably wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to imagine the programming change had something to do with Queens frontman Josh Homme kicking a concert photographer (and subsequently apologizing) last week.

Previously, a BBC children’s channel announced it would withhold a series of Homme-hosted storybook readings in response to the kicking incident. Anyway, here’s Ellen keeping things entirely G-rated and talking to Smith about his daughter’s love of rescue animals.