Purling Hiss – “My Dreams”

Purling Hiss, the psych-rock project from Philadelphia musician Mike Polizze, has released a fuzzy single, “My Dreams,” from their new EP, Breeze. While the EP is only available to purchase via Bandcamp, you can stream “My Dreams,” a dreamy, distorted pop song, below. Breeze is the first new music from Purling Hiss since last year’s full length release, High Bias. The band also has upcoming tour dates in New York, Philadelphia, and Greenfield, Massachusetts, which are listed below.

<a href="http://purlinghiss.bandcamp.com/album/breeze" target="_blank">Breeze by Purling Hiss</a>

Tour dates 2018:

January 11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Sunnyvale *

January 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie *

January 13 – Greenfield, Massachusetts @ The Root Cellar ^*w/ Mike Donovan and Long Hots

^ w/ Ron and Scott (ft members of Dino Jr. and Sunburned Hand of the Man)