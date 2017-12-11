Post Malone Is Correct

In a recent interview with radio personality Nardwuar, Post Malone confessed he has only one good song in his chart-topping body of work: “White Iverson.” Speaking on the early days of his music career, he noted he performed the track twice at shows because it was and, according to him, still is his only good track.

Nardwuar: Have you ever done “White Iverson” twice? Post Malone: I sure have. I used to get a lot of shit for it. You gotta understand I had like three songs out. I only had one good song. I still only have one good song, but I had to do it first and I had to do it last ‘cause no one knew who the hell I was.

Post Malone has many more hits now—five alone on this week’s Hot 100, including “Rockstar,” the No. 1 song in the country—but “White Iverson” is more or less the only good one. We endorse this message.