New PJ Harvey Song Featured in Trailer for Dark River

The trailer for the upcoming British thriller Dark River features a new song by English rocker PJ Harvey.

The film, set on a rural English farm, centers on the conflict between two estranged siblings after their father’s death. PJ Harvey’s ominous, yet beautiful, rendition of the English folk song “An Acre of Land” lingers over dark, tense flashbacks and bleak scenes from the present day.

Harvey’s most recent release was her collaboration with Egyptian artist Ramy Essam on “The Camp,” a song and photojournalistic video about the Syrian refugee crisis.

Watch the trailer for Dark River below: