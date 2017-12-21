Hear “House of Woodcock,” From Jonny Greenwood’s Score for Phantom Thread

Director Paul Thomas Anderson’s new film Phantom Thread is scored by Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood, and well before most of us have an opportunity to hear that score, it’s already nominated for a Golden Globe. As of today, though, you can listen to a little bit of it: Nonesuch Records have formally announced the score’s standalone release and posted one track, “House of Woodcock.” The title comes from the film’s main character, Reynolds Woodcock (played by Daniel Day-Lewis), and his eponymous dressmaking business.

Phantom Thread arrives in theaters on December 25. It will be Anderson’s fourth consecutive feature film with a Greenwood score, following There Will Be Blood (2007), The Master (2012), and Inherent Vice (2014). Anderson also directed several videos for Radiohead’s most recent album A Moon Shaped Pool. If you’re just planning to listen, the Phantom Thread score will be out digitally January 12, on CD in February, and on vinyl in April for Record Store Day. Hear “House of Woodstock” below.