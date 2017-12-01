News \
Pearl Jam Announce 2018 European Tour
Pearl Jam have announced a thirteen-stop European tour. The Live 2018: Europe tour kicks off June 12 in Netherlands and wraps up July 14 in Portugal.
The band recently released Let’s Play Two, a concert film about their 2016 performances at Wrigley Field during the Chicago Cubs’ World Championship season.
Ten Club pre-sale tickets are available now, but general admission is on sale December 8. Check out tour dates below:
–
Pearl Jam Live 2018: Europe Tour Dates
June 12: Amsterdam, Netherlands
June 15: Landgraaf, Netherlands
June 18: London, UK
June 19: London, UK
June 22: Milan, Italy
June 24: Padova, Italy
June 26: Rome, Italy
July 1: Prague, Czech Republic
July 3: Krakow, Poland
July 5: Berlin, Germany
July 7: Wechter, Belgium
July 10: Barcelona, Spain
July 12: Madrid, Spain
July 14: Lisbon, Portugal