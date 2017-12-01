Pearl Jam Announce 2018 European Tour

Pearl Jam have announced a thirteen-stop European tour. The Live 2018: Europe tour kicks off June 12 in Netherlands and wraps up July 14 in Portugal.

Announcing the Live 2018: Europe Tour! Ten Club pre-sale tickets available now. General on sale begins 12/8. #PJTour2018 #PearlJam https://t.co/zhS06D7D9y pic.twitter.com/2R5XjTFCLS — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) December 1, 2017

The band recently released Let’s Play Two, a concert film about their 2016 performances at Wrigley Field during the Chicago Cubs’ World Championship season.

Ten Club pre-sale tickets are available now, but general admission is on sale December 8. Check out tour dates below:

Pearl Jam Live 2018: Europe Tour Dates

June 12: Amsterdam, Netherlands

June 15: Landgraaf, Netherlands

June 18: London, UK

June 19: London, UK

June 22: Milan, Italy

June 24: Padova, Italy

June 26: Rome, Italy

July 1: Prague, Czech Republic

July 3: Krakow, Poland

July 5: Berlin, Germany

July 7: Wechter, Belgium

July 10: Barcelona, Spain

July 12: Madrid, Spain

July 14: Lisbon, Portugal