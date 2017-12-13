Report: Omarosa Dragged From White House by Security

Former The Apprentice villain Omarosa Manigault Newman is moving on from her post as the Trump administration’s director of communications for the Office of the Public Liaison, but the circumstances under which she is leaving differ, depending upon whom you ask. According to a statement released by White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday morning, the president’s former reality show co-star resigned to pursue other opportunities. A White House official speaking to the Wall Street Journal, however, inferred that the adviser’s departure isn’t voluntary.

“Omarosa Manigault Newman resigned yesterday to pursue other opportunities,” Sanders said in a statement. “Her departure will not be effective until January 20, 2018. We wish her the best in future endeavors and are grateful for her service.”

According to a source in the administration, that gratitude took the form of Manigault Newman being physically removed from the building. From WSJ:

Ms. Manigault Newman’s departure was abrupt, according to a White House official, who said that Ms. Manigault Newman was “physically dragged and escorted off the campus” Tuesday evening. Ms. Manigault Newman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

WSJ’s account appears to be bolstered by tweets from American Urban Radio Networks White House correspondent April Ryan, who reportedly feuded with Manigault Newman earlier this year when the former reality star took issue with Ryan’s coverage of the administration. Ryan contends that despite the official story that Manigault Newman voluntarily tendered a resignation letter, she was fired by Chief of Staff Gen. John Kelly before “offering vulgarities and curse words as she was escorted out of the building and off campus.”

I am hearing from several sources there was a lot of drama at the White House last night and it wasn’t about the Alabama election. #fired. Stay tuned — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

This is not the first firing for Omarosa from Trump! — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

I heard there was drama and she was escorted out of the building and off campus — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

Sources say General Kelly did the firing and Omarosa is alleged to have acted very vulgar and cursed a lot and said she helped elect President Trump. The word is a General Kelly had it and got rid of her. — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

According to multiple sources Omarosa did not resign. She was even escorted out of he building and off campus. — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

Okay the White House still contends Omarosa signed a resignation letter. But Gen Kelly Kicked her out will high drama with the Minister offering vulgarities and curse words as she was escorted out of the building and off campus — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

Rumors of Manigault Newman’s departure have dogged her for months amid reports that Kelly has been eager to push her out in his quest to impose order on a dysfunctional and chaotic White House.

UPDATE: Ryan provided more details on Manigault Newman’s firing on an American Urban Radio Networks broadcast.

“Apparently General Kelly gave Omarosa the notice that it was time for her to go last night,” Ryan said. “She was very upset and said that she wanted to speak to the president. According to sources, Kelly said that the president was already informed and he signed off. Kelly is also alleged to have said ‘This is not like going to the principal’s office.'”

Ryan reiterated her tweets regarding the former Apprentice star offering vulgarities before claiming that the ousted White House aide’s “assistant was let go as well.”

Ryan said that sources confirmed that she did not take the news of her dismissal well, walked over to the president’s residence, “and tried to get in.”

“General Kelly was called back to deal with this issue as Omarosa was trying to get into the residence to see the president,” Ryan continued. “The Secret Service stopped her and she was escorted off campus.”

During the argument with Kelly, sources alleged that Manigault Newman “claimed that she had brought the black vote to President Trump.”

“General Kelly says, ‘No, that is not true.'” Ryan said.

The White House press corps veteran discussed Manigault Newman’s departure further on CNN: