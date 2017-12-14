Robin Roberts to Omarosa After GMA Interview: “Bye Felicia”

Following her reportedly dramatic exit from the White House, former senior Trump adviser/reality TV star Omarosa Manigault Newman sat down with Michael Strahan to refute reports that she was fired during Thursday’s Good Morning America broadcast.

“John Kelly and I had a very straightforward discussion about concerns that I had, issues that I raised and, as a result, I resigned,” the former Trump aide told Strahan. She added that she and Kelly “had a candid conversation” in “the Situation Room, which is a very secure and very private room in the White House.”

Manigault Newman’s insistence that she planned on resigning from her post after a year into her tenure doesn’t line up with the statement the Secret Service issued Wednesday night regarding reports that agents physically removed her from the White House.

The Secret Service was not involved in the termination process of Ms Manigault Newman or the escort off of the complex. Our only involvement in this matter was to deactivate the individual’s pass which grants access to the complex. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) December 13, 2017

If Manigault Newman did indeed set her resignation date for late January, then why would the Secret Service abruptly revoke her access to the campus in the middle of the night?

Manigault Newman teased the possibility of a salacious tell-all about her time in the Trump administration by echoing some talking points that appeared in a suspiciously flattering TMZ post from yesterday. She told Strahan there were “a lot of things that I observed during the last year that I was very unhappy with.”

From ABC News:

“But when I have my story to tell as the only African-American woman in this White House; as a senior staff and assistant to the president, I have seen things that have made me uncomfortable, that have upset me, that have affected me deeply and emotionally, that has affected my community and my people. And when I can tell my story, it is a profound story that I know the world will want to hear,” Manigault added.

The Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs notes that a source told him that the former Apprentice star managed to circumvent the strict non-disclosure agreements Trump typically has his employees sign. One person who isn’t particularly impressed by Manigault Newman’s story is GMA co-host Robin Roberts, who had this frosty send off for the White House exile.

Robin Roberts said “Bye Felicia”to Omarosa. Wow. pic.twitter.com/r1u9sD0Qli — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 14, 2017

You can watch the entirety of Manigault Newman’s interview below: