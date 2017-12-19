Watch Rihanna Play a Hacker Named 8-Ball in the First Trailer for Ocean’s 8

Among fans of Rihanna and the other seven leads in this film, the anticipation has been building for nearly a year now, and now the end is concretely in sight: Ocean’s 8 has gotten its first trailer, and a release date (July 8). The latest addition to the Ocean’s franchise flips the script with an all-female cast of criminals, featuring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Helena Bonham Carter, Awkwafina, and, of course, Rihanna. The film follows the group of women as they plan an elaborate jewel heist at the Met Gala, directed against a wealthy socialite played by Anne Hathaway. Rihanna, who is coming off of a year featuring memorable guest turns in Luc Besson’s stunningly imaginative flop Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets and A&E’s Bates Motel, plays a mysterious hacker named 8-Ball. The character, who we see poring over a brick of a laptop covered in stickers in shades, seems pleasantly borrowed from a film from the late 1990s.

You know who else is in the movie? James Corden. And why not? Watch the action-packed trailer below.