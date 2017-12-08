Listen to Two New Tracks From Nicolas Jaar’s Sirens Deluxe Edition

Nicolas Jaar just dropped two new tracks. Released with the new deluxe edition of his excellent 2016 album Sirens, “Wildflowers” and “America! I’m for the Birds” now join “Coin in Nine Hands” on the deluxe release. Earlier this year, the producer released a live concert film with the folks at Boiler Room and has been touring in support of the album for much of the year. Listen to “Wildflowers” and “America! I’m for the Birds” below.